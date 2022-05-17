adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €290.00 ($302.08) to €260.00 ($270.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €300.00 ($312.50) to €265.00 ($276.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of adidas stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. adidas has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About adidas (Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.