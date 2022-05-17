Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $402.86 on Tuesday. Adobe has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.85 and its 200 day moving average is $514.61. The company has a market capitalization of $190.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

