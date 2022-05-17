Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.