Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.05.
In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
