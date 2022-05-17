Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AEDFF. UBS Group began coverage on Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aedifica from €120.00 ($125.00) to €125.00 ($130.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Aedifica stock opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.53.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

