Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AFRM. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

