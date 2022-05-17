Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGGZF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

