Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFN shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$604.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$44.24.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$287.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

