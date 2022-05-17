AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Plans $4.50 Dividend

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

AGCO has raised its dividend payment by an average of 99.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AGCO has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGCO to earn $14.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $125.34.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AGCO by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,504,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

