ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target Increased to €45.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from €44.50 ($46.35) to €45.50 ($47.40) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.10) to €42.70 ($44.48) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

OTCMKTS AGESY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.54. 14,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

