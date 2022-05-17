ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.10) to €42.70 ($44.48) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €45.70 ($47.60) to €44.50 ($46.35) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Shares of AGESY opened at $46.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

