Agilent Technologies (A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.57. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

