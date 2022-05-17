AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Shares of AGIL opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AgileThought in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AgileThought by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 313,334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in AgileThought by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AgileThought by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

