Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGTI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $180,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,489 shares of company stock worth $2,859,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Agiliti by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Agiliti by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.