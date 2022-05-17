Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of AGYS opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.69 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 over the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter worth $14,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,276 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $4,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

