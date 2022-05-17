AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AGM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. AGM Group has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $26.50.

AGM Group Holdings Inc, an integrated technology company, focuses on ASIC chip solutions. Its ASIC chip solutions include chip design, chip research and development, and crypto miner production. It also provides fintech software services. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and interactive trading education website that uses subscription-based method.

