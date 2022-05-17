Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded by Nomura to Buy

Nomura upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agora from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.93.

Get Agora alerts:

NASDAQ API opened at $6.70 on Monday. Agora has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $709.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.76 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 43.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agora by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 1,309,170 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Agora by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,992,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 896,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agora by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter.

Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.