Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded by Nomura to Buy

Nomura upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agora from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.93.
NASDAQ API opened at $6.70 on Monday. Agora has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $709.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agora by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 1,309,170 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Agora by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,992,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after buying an additional 896,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agora by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter.
Agora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
