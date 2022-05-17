AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Shares of AIKI opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

