AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “
Shares of AIKI opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. AIkido Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.
About AIkido Pharma (Get Rating)
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIkido Pharma (AIKI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.