Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $6.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.63. 37,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,637. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

