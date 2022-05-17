Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRG. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

