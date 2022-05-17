AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AirNet Technology stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of AirNet Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. AirNet Technology has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.90.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company provides advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel; and gas station media network. It also displays non-advertising content, including comedy clips, movie, TV series, sports, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries.

