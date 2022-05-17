AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of AIRS stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92. AirSculpt Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

