Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE MIMO opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Airspan Networks will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc provides 5G end-to-end, 4G, open RAN, and fixed wireless access hardware and software worldwide. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

