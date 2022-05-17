Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 83.86% and a negative return on equity of 74.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.