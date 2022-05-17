Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 220.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $5.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $435.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock worth $61,139. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 162,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $15,462,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.