Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.29) earnings per share.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,168,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,959,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 361,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

