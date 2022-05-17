Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Short Interest Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,400,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

