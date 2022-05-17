ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 101,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 714,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ALJJ stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. ALJ Regional has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $94.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.55.
ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. The business had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter.
About ALJ Regional (Get Rating)
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.
