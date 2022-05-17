Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.20.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $145.83. 688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $217,562.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,354 shares of company stock valued at $684,840. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.