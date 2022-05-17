Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.20.
Shares of ALGT stock traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $145.83. 688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.45. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.
In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $217,562.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,354 shares of company stock valued at $684,840. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
