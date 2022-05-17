Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.83. 688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,002. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.45.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $217,562.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,354 shares of company stock worth $684,840. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

