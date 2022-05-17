Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.73. 97,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $65.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

