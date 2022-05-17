Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €260.00 ($270.83) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €265.00 ($276.04) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €281.00 ($292.71) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €241.00 ($251.04) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

ALV traded up €0.48 ($0.50) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €198.82 ($207.10). The stock had a trading volume of 955,154 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €210.78. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a one year high of €206.80 ($215.42).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

