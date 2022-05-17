Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Up 26.0% in April

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,700 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 171,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $312,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42.

About Allied Esports Entertainment (Get Rating)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.