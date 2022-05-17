Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AHPI opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of -3.84. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 14.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

