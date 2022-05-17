Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Insider Sells A$492,800.00 in Stock

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE – Get Rating) insider Peter McIntyre sold 7,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$492,800.00 ($344,615.38).
About Alligator Energy (Get Rating)
Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other energy mineral deposits. It holds interests in the Alligator Rivers Uranium Project located in Northern Territory; Samphire Uranium Project situated in Whyalla Region, South Australia; and Big Lake Uranium Project situated in Cooper Basin, South Australia.
