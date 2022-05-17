Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

AOSL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,023.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 2,500 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

