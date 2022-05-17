Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 616,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 15th total of 747,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 559,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,935. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,849.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 68.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 277.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:AMR traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,229. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $178.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 84.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

