Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.
About Alpha Pro Tech (Get Rating)
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Pro Tech (APT)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.