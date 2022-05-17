Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -1.31. Alpha Pro Tech has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 111.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

