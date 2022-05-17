Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.53). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%.
Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,349. The firm has a market cap of $247.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.74. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.