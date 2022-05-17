Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.53). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,349. The firm has a market cap of $247.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.74. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.