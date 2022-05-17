Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($39.58) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 66.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.21) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.54) target price on Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ALO stock opened at €22.84 ($23.79) on Tuesday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($26.72) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($38.93). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.91.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

