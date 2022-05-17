Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $228,272.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 371,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,573.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 246,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,159 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $355.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.71. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $17.38.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.
