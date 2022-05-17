AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATGFF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ATGFF opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

