AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.14.
A number of research analysts have commented on ATGFF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
ATGFF opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AltaGas (ATGFF)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.