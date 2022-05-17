Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.15.

ARR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

ARR opened at C$9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$242.60 million and a P/E ratio of -51.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.82. The company has a current ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 20.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.80 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.

Altius Renewable Royalties ( TSE:ARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

