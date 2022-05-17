Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Up 28.0% in April

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $33.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Alzamend Neuro will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 2,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,500,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,039,167 shares of company stock worth $4,391,126.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

