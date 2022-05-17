Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMCR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Amcor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

