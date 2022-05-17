Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

