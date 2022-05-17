American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 126.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.54.

NYSE:AEO opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after purchasing an additional 931,001 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

