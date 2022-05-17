American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. 3,978,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,180. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $5,574,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 36.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 94.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,470 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

