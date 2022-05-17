American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

American Public Education stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $256.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

