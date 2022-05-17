America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRMT. Bank of America cut America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Shares of CRMT opened at $81.79 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $526.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.20). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $32,745,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 48,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

