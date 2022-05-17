Ames National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.
Ames National has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 10,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Ames National has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $26.11.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
