Ames National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th.

Ames National has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 10,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. Ames National has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ames National by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ames National by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

